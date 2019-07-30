As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Upped Its Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Roundview Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $1.60 Million

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 90.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,278 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, up from 2,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 4.54M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 33.73 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday »; 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Rise of Esports — a Gamer’s Perspective – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Has Multiple Upcoming Catalysts – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,507 are owned by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.24% or 11,041 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Liberty Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,997 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 5,693 shares. Meridian Management stated it has 13,746 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Limited has invested 0.92% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Congress Asset Management Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,365 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc accumulated 268 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested in 12,048 shares. Sei Invests Company has 237,363 shares. Connecticut-based Sky Investment Gp has invested 0.47% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pennsylvania Trust Company accumulated 232,233 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Charter invested in 0.17% or 7,894 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45B for 11.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,772 shares to 51,796 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 10,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.