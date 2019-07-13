As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Rose, Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Trimmed Position; Beach Investment Management Has Cut Coca Cola Co. (KO) Holding by $674,360

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 6.13M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 48.16 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.