As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Rose, Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $460,030; Bainco International Investors Increases Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB)

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 2,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,924 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 7,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $167.27. About 6.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 16.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – ‘Suspicious’ Buyers Behind Facebook Ads (Video); 06/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8:; 13/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps, complete with phony office photos and a handful of glowing reviews:; 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel: Facebook will have a hard time changing its DNA; 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct); 25/03/2018 – The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica apology tour continues, with full-page ads in major newspapers; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock plunges 6% after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a new poll; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAVE HIRED DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM, STROZ FRIEDBERG, TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 19/03/2018 – Medicine Hat News: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $528.76 million for 48.07 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 63,329 shares to 155,409 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) by 121,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.38% or 170,431 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 29,125 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 78,750 shares. Alpha Cubed, California-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation owns 146,890 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.04% or 2,175 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson reported 0.16% stake. Epoch Investment Prns Incorporated owns 42,667 shares. Virtu Financial stated it has 8,139 shares. Waters Parkerson And Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 792,138 shares. 21,873 were accumulated by First. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated reported 906,065 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. $7.97 million worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

