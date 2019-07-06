As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Rose, Holder Beck Capital Management Raised Holding; Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Provident Investment Management Decreased Position

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 282,137 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.66 million, down from 285,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.12M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 26,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 9.91 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.63 million activity.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.56 million for 22.29 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 51,010 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 0.22% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 2.32M were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 752 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 16,147 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4.02 million shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 1,304 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Company has 100,560 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd owns 88,750 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru holds 0.43% or 18,640 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Plc holds 0.04% or 189,658 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Orrstown Fincl Ser has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

