As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Truenorth Has Increased Its Holding; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Price Declined, White Elm Capital Raised Position by $1.69 Million

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $83.52. About 66,648 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 5,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 23,303 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 18,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $172.03. About 1.49M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 41,275 shares to 106,642 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Limited reported 4,009 shares. Moreover, Gruss Incorporated has 0.28% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,500 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 23,689 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Company owns 7.11M shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 1,381 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Llc owns 3,179 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Grp Lc has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 62,667 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 6,161 shares. Bamco Ny reported 94,922 shares. Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Lc has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,740 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 8,843 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Ltd holds 12.92% or 12,600 shares in its portfolio.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 8,300 shares to 75,400 shares, valued at $18.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 77,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,673 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

