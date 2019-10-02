As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Boosted Holding; As Bce (BCE) Market Value Rose, Baskin Financial Services Has Cut by $453,060 Its Position

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 10,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 33,638 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $172.39. About 5.38M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc analyzed 10,068 shares as the company's stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 335,836 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28 million, down from 345,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $43.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.04. About 756,063 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $639.01 million for 16.92 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $586.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14,001 shares to 211,640 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Cl A (NYSE:MGA).