As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Upped Position by $917,416; Wolverine Asset Management Raised Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Position by $1.44 Million; Share Value Declined

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 218.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 10,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 15,938 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 309,338 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 5,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 27,585 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 21,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $185.85. About 5.66M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Gru stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt owns 1,457 shares. Tcw Grp has 1.12% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 639,333 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor Inc owns 4,650 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. South Street Advsrs Llc reported 2.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.27% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wafra invested 0.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.41% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,972 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.3% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nikko Asset Americas accumulated 1.23M shares. Lincoln National reported 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Intl Gp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 253,608 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 620,993 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,500 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,717 shares to 360,729 shares, valued at $61.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,062 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 179,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Call) by 99,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,800 shares, and cut its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV).

