As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, One Capital Management Boosted Position; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Decreased Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) Position by $4.53 Million

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (SASR) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 146,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 589,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, down from 735,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. It closed at $33.7 lastly. It is up 6.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $29,972 activity. REEDER JOE had bought 867 shares worth $29,972.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (NYSE:PEG) by 121,702 shares to 175,364 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 866,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.49 million for 10.53 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

