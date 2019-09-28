As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Nikko Asset Management Americas Lifted Holding by $52.17 Million; Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding Held by Contravisory Investment Management Inc

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1398.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 67,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 72,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 4,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 1.26 million shares traded or 22.25% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 318,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.40M, up from 914,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3,882 shares to 77,082 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,818 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 49,630 shares to 338,861 shares, valued at $27.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 58,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,064 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).