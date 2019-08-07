As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Holder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $687,002; As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stock Price Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Has Raised Stake

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $150.86. About 1.43M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 9.12M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 309 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 76,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 0% or 335,978 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 2.95M shares. Lmr Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Stevens Cap Management Lp accumulated 11,512 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 332,005 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 9.62M are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Two Sigma Securities Llc, a New York-based fund reported 32,056 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 388,699 shares. Chilton Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 6.96M shares. 114,897 are owned by Bowling Port Management Lc. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0% or 163,023 shares.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 76,500 shares to 317,883 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 56,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 43.35 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

