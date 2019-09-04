As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Holder Dock Street Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Raised Its Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Stake

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $168.44. About 3.39M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say –

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 186,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 6.85M shares traded or 68.29% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 21/03/2018 – JETBLUE CANCELS NEARLY 500 FLIGHTS THROUGH THURSDAY ON STORM; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE CFO SAYS NO DECISION YET ON LONG-RANGE AIRBUS A321; 07/03/2018 – JETBLUE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FLIGHTS IN EMAIL TODAY; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: JetBlue’s Return Great Win for Ontario Airport, Inland Empire; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC; 17/05/2018 – JETBLUE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING CONCLUDES; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Expects 1Q Rev Per Available Seat Mile Growth of 3.5% to 5.5 %; 22/05/2018 – JBLU SAYS IT MADE SOME CAPACITY `ADJUSTMENTS’ FOR JULY, AUGUST; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: NOT SEEING RASM DIFFERENCE IN BASIC ECONOMY MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 355 shares to 8,470 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Cl C (Google) by 633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,779 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,300 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,000 shares, and cut its stake in Och Ziff Cap Mgmt Group.