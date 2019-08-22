As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Cypress Capital Management Wy Lowered by $782,767 Its Holding; Arvest Trust Company Lifted Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stake by $6.32 Million as Stock Value Rose

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 65.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 134,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 341,032 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24 million, up from 206,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 922,193 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $171.23. About 10.70M shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 15,140 shares to 36,351 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 84,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.