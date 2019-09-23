As Nvidia (NVDA) Valuation Declined, Cypress Asset Management Upped Stake by $314,060; Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Hormel Foods (HRL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 121,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.03 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 1.53M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 149.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 1,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,195 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $525,000, up from 1,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.84. About 6.18 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold HRL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 229.63 million shares or 0.79% more from 227.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 503,807 shares. The New York-based M&T Bank Corp has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Parkside State Bank accumulated 108 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Co has 6,892 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Copeland Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.12% stake. 465,761 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 592,976 shares. 15,655 are held by Fiduciary Co. Carroll Financial Assocs owns 39,911 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Pggm Invests stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Uss Invest Mgmt reported 921,900 shares. Mai Mgmt owns 8,050 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 93,997 shares.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $92.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 282,800 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $103.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,500 shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEO) by 19,350 shares to 7,190 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,413 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund Management Limited Com holds 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 4,000 shares. Harding Loevner LP has 1.26M shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt has 88,778 shares for 4.92% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited reported 8,060 shares. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 4,410 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 10,009 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.42% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 13,945 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 118 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 140,583 shares. Marsico Cap Management Lc has invested 3.33% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Co has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,670 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 3,368 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiduciary Company owns 9,183 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 460 shares.

