As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Rose, Sfe Investment Counsel Upped by $1.37 Million Its Position; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed Holding by $396,768

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 131.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 7,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,482 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 5,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $171.32. About 7.39M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 16.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 04/05/2018 – CAI to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO FACE SANCTIONS FOR AUTO INSURANCE: RTRS; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,452 shares to 19,808 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,905 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 1,709 shares. Grimes And Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 32,507 shares. Hong Kong-based Fosun Int has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Smith Moore & has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Martin And Tn holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 36,435 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.5% or 684,003 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Ma has 28,661 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. California-based Mcdonald Invsts Incorporated Ca has invested 7% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Essex Fin owns 59,820 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. First Finance In owns 3,862 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Com Pa has invested 1.91% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Montag A & Assoc has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 17.06M shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,637 shares to 20,259 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,003 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).