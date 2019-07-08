As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Rose, California State Teachers Retirement System Upped Its Position by $316,472; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lowered Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake as Market Value Rose

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 37,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 502,116 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 539,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 1.91M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 1,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.68 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $157.62. About 5.56 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 25.64M shares. Cim Inv Mangement owns 0.18% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 36,495 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 1.41 million shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has 88,079 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 23,075 shares. Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Trexquant Investment Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 86,026 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 568,073 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.84M shares. Brant Point Investment Management Limited Co accumulated 352,743 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 1.10 million shares. Capital Invsts has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Lsv Asset holds 13.78M shares. Clark Grp accumulated 375,356 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 304,700 shares to 316,600 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 80,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.64 million for 8.36 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,033 shares to 506,410 shares, valued at $40.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,469 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

