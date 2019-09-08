As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Carnival (CCL) Holding Boosted by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 290,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72B, up from 279,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na stated it has 14,122 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.22% or 455,128 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.01% or 1,441 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 4,155 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0.32% or 86,454 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.24% or 205,179 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 109,970 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,422 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership accumulated 584,863 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd owns 3,534 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 183,292 shares. Sit Inv Associate Inc has 13,825 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,653 shares. Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated has invested 0.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 2,351 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Inc Del (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 600 shares to 16,125 shares, valued at $1.92B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,089 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

