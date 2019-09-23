As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Upped Position by $559,076; As Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Rose, Raffles Associates LP Boosted Position by $490,000

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 2.51M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS Says Board Approved Dividend to Dilute National Amusements Voting Stake to About 20%; 23/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CONSUMER SPENDING +3.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 17/04/2018 – blacq: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sw; 11/04/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: CBS news, AP reporting House Speaker Paul Ryan not seeking re-election in November; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.32; 20/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +25 PTS AFTER +24 PTS IN MARCH – CBS

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $175.3. About 4.63 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv has 334,806 shares. F&V Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,000 shares. Sky Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,160 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Management Lc holds 2.42% or 62,422 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp has 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 26,694 shares. Private Tru Na has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,905 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors stated it has 5,323 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) reported 1,922 shares. Uss Inv Management has 0.69% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 393,732 shares. 14,998 are owned by Bailard. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 4,987 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 882,060 shares stake. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 118 shares. Fairfield Bush & Co invested 0.53% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $767.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,307 shares to 121,761 shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,508 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport And Limited Liability Co reported 14,679 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd has 1.11% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). The California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Com has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 39,423 shares stake. Primecap Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 350,000 shares. Markston Intll Lc holds 6,024 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 0.02% or 2,802 shares. Moreover, Reaves W H & Communication has 0.29% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 23.50M were accumulated by Cap Invsts. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Communications has 0.14% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 18,864 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc invested in 0.04% or 53,076 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP owns 306,032 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.11% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).