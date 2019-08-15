As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bollard Group Has Cut Its Holding by $2.26 Million; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Duncker Streett & Company Trimmed Its Position

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $149.39. About 8.80 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 1.86 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 14,524 shares to 107,503 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 11,608 shares to 291,711 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 47,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc Cl A.

