As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Grassi Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Stack Financial Management Holds Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30M, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 2.44 million shares traded or 52.60% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 6,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 99,585 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.36M, up from 93,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 9.19M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,733 shares to 91,187 shares, valued at $18.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 59,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

