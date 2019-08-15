As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Dock Street Asset Management Has Upped Position; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Upped Its Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $2.07 Million as Stock Value Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 26,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.69 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 541,343 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $149.28. About 5.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,636 shares to 66,324 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,890 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 11,067 shares to 274,427 shares, valued at $33.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,718 shares, and cut its stake in W/I.