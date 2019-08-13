As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Bollard Group Cut Its Stake; Destination Wealth Management Has Raised Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $331,683 as Shares Declined

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $156.36. About 4.24M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 5,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 251,696 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 245,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 3.12M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm May Be Collateral Damage in a U.S.-China Trade War; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS WORKFORCE REDUCTION NEEDED FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – BROADCOM IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY IT WILL DROP ITS CHALLENGE TO QUALCOMM’S BOARD AND WILL CONTINUE WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources say Broadcom will formally abandon its attempt to acquire Qualcomm in an announcement on Wednesday (Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 670,193 shares. 141,779 were accumulated by Thompson Inv. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Garde, Washington-based fund reported 8,486 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 10,552 shares. 31,342 were accumulated by Stock Yards Bankshares Co. 37,116 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 55,121 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust reported 112,973 shares stake. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Montrusco Bolton Invs reported 41,051 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.85 million shares. Peoples Financial Svcs accumulated 8,346 shares. Amarillo Bancorp holds 6,230 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 147,680 shares to 57,732 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,267 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 29,796 shares to 140,379 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 194,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd. Winch Advisory Ser Lc stated it has 8,763 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Athena Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,253 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,200 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd has 136,789 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co owns 86,454 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated has 268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants holds 2,282 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 5,055 are held by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 1,199 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Boussard And Gavaudan Management Llp reported 22,700 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) invested 0.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Proffitt Goodson reported 53 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 44.93 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.