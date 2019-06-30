As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Upped Position; John G Ullman & Associates Has Increased Its Calamp (CAMP) Stake by $526,284

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 8.16M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 43,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,707 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 179,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 12.31% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 2.43M shares traded or 552.76% up from the average. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 35.38% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares to 129,922 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,110 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Luminex Discovers High-Grade Gold and Silver Zone at the Condor Project; Highlights Include: 6.73 g/t Au Over 11.0 Metres and 4.77 g/t Au Over 40.1 Metres – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Summertime Puts Parents at Risk of Child Care Debt, Data Shows – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rugby-England’s Hartley left out of World Cup training squad – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CalAmp Appoints Scott Arnold and Jason Cohenour to the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 27, 2019 : NKE, PRGS, SGH, FC, CAMP, CDMO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can Nvidiaâ€™s New High-End Chips Boost Its Stock? – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analyst: Buy These 2 Chip Stocks Now – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Before Earnings Despite Semiconductor Market Downturn? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,636 shares to 66,324 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,487 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.