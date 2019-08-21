As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $662,658; As Ebix (EBIX) Shares Declined, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Upped Its Stake by $780,129

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 15,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 739,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.51M, up from 723,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 120,923 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 3,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,821 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $167.87. About 11.59M shares traded or 11.30% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 10,509 shares. Hodges Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 203,411 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,763 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.35% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New York-based Wafra has invested 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 204 are held by Jcic Asset Mngmt. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.1% or 5,846 shares. Hartford owns 0.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,209 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Central Bank Trust holds 1.54% or 38,174 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Co owns 2.29M shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bridges Inv Inc reported 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 22,594 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $76.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 17,489 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 86,735 were reported by Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma. Numerixs Inv Technologies stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Maryland-based Marathon Cap Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 19,403 shares. Piedmont stated it has 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). California Employees Retirement owns 93,551 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Intl reported 17,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited stated it has 52,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadian Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 179,100 shares. Moreover, Wasatch has 0.15% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 272,572 shares. 33,168 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).