As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Raised Its Position by $25.64 Million; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (Put) (MMC) Holder Two Sigma Securities Has Cut Its Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 143,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 914,306 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.17M, up from 771,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $156.05. About 8.28M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (Put) (MMC) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 13,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $99.22. About 1.28M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 112,527 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Bbva Compass Retail Bank holds 56,408 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,466 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.06% or 225,037 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2,800 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 95,186 shares. D E Shaw & Co owns 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 41,327 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 421,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 115,225 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.21 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Comm Limited Liability Co reported 29,820 shares. Mu Invs Limited has invested 3.96% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 0.1% or 14,947 shares in its portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 16,637 shares to 20,637 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 314,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A (Call).

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 27,258 shares to 298,684 shares, valued at $18.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 32,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,148 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).