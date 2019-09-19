As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Cut Its Holding; Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Shareholder Newport Asia Decreased Its Position by $741,600 as Stock Price Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,460 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.92. About 247,825 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 2.33 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.84 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 76,954 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Twilio and Nvidia – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Xilinx vs. NVIDIA – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is NVDA Stockâ€™s Growth Story Still Intact? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Is a Buy When the Chips Are Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Pa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Highlander Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.56% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 18,585 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0.58% or 17,060 shares. Northeast reported 0.59% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 61,891 shares. 15,800 were accumulated by Art Llc. Hsbc Public Limited holds 995,088 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0.03% or 98,492 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 6,628 shares. Enterprise Financial Corporation holds 916 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House holds 0.84% or 125,202 shares in its portfolio. Arrow has invested 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 213 were reported by Ruggie Capital.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.06M for 36.57 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.