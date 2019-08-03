As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lowered Position by $3.58 Million; Home Depot (HD) Holder Finemark National Bank & Trust Decreased Its Position

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 4,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 97,483 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, down from 101,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 19,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,670 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 24,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 46.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,254 shares to 133,000 shares, valued at $25.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 56,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.