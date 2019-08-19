As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Zeke Capital Advisors Increased Its Stake by $526,081; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Declined While Smith Asset Management Group LP Increased Its Holding

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 42.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 9,886 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 6,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 15,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 211,740 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.11 million, up from 196,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 1.28 million shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,117 are owned by Fred Alger Management Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 333,641 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 5,458 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.05% or 270,742 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company reported 13,171 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 15,958 were reported by Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Heartland Advsrs reported 30,580 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Rafferty Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 1,185 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 58,917 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 117,129 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. Voya Ltd Co has 33,794 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 133,292 shares to 269,262 shares, valued at $71.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,886 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp has invested 0.56% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware invested in 2,466 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 72,772 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. South Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 43,878 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,370 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 29,100 shares. Redwood Invs Lc accumulated 3,725 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 4,632 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.21% or 4.07 million shares. Northeast Consultants Inc has 2,282 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Limited Co has invested 3.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 2,816 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 63 shares. Dock Street Asset stated it has 5.89% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lenox Wealth Inc invested in 701 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 40,247 shares to 25,984 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 10,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,163 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).