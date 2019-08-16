As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Shareholder One Capital Management Lifted Holding; Eagle Asset Management Holding in Amphenol (APH) Increased as Shares Declined

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.77. About 10.34 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 25,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 732,156 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.14M, up from 706,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.70 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Earnest Prns Ltd holds 0% or 279 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Morgan Stanley stated it has 4.07M shares. Fin Mgmt Pro Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 95 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny reported 0.23% stake. Alps has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.18% or 1.60M shares. Cadence National Bank Na has invested 0.37% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Qs Lc accumulated 0.02% or 9,369 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 8,763 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,428 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,611 shares to 35,586 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 6,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,290 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Can and Will Go Much Higher – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock: Patience, Grasshopper – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia On Shaky Ground Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Aurora, Aphria NYSE Listings Should Boost Volumes and Valuation – Bloomberg” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 118,302 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 5,300 shares stake. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) invested in 0.11% or 68,360 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Harvey Inv Limited Liability Company holds 3,177 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 1.08 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.09% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cls Investments Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Axa has 220,496 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited owns 2.67 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.34% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 4 were reported by Advisory Alpha Lc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.23% or 405,524 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 2,674 shares to 42,157 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James River Group Holdings L (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 151,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,621 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Industries Inc.