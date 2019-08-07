As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lifted Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.49 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 52.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,267 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 8,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $153.89. About 7.07M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 10,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 107,107 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 117,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yld Etf (VYM) by 8,895 shares to 50,572 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Inc (ZMH).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private holds 0.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,682 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 23.90M shares. Weatherly Asset LP holds 1.55% or 54,384 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 1.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cidel Asset Mngmt has 205,908 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 20,000 shares stake. Stanley holds 8,090 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs invested in 2,100 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Ca has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ipswich Investment Mngmt Company holds 66,333 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,338 shares. 107,006 were accumulated by Ashfield Capital Ltd Liability. Stonebridge Advsrs Lc stated it has 61,714 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Academy Capital Mngmt Tx has invested 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares to 97,706 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).