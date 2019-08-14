As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increased Its Holding; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Declined, Venor Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $8.44 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 46,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 259,285 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, up from 212,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $156.05. About 8.28M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 490,469 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldgs accumulated 768,491 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd stated it has 57,300 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,575 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt holds 9,810 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Israel-based Bancorp Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.77% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 809 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.26% stake. Principal Financial Grp Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Waddell & Reed Financial reported 135,973 shares. Asset Mngmt One, a Japan-based fund reported 289,191 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 11,952 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 17,109 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. New England Invest And Retirement Gp invested in 0.15% or 1,776 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Lc has 1.79% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.87% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 8,763 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A by 16,295 shares to 85,753 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,770 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Management, France-based fund reported 60,184 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Clearbridge Investments Lc stated it has 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mycio Wealth Prns Lc reported 12,385 shares. M Holding Secs accumulated 214,288 shares. Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 12,100 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 335 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 512,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bogle Invest Mngmt Lp De owns 22,419 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 742,088 shares. 1.45M are owned by Northern. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited owns 34,400 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 212,975 shares.

