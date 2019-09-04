As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Holder Woodstock Increased Holding; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Decreased American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake by $968,448

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $164.17. About 7.41 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 10,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 35,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 45,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $101.6. About 392,320 shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.32% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 0.19% or 109,926 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,605 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership owns 0.19% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 535,762 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1,786 are held by Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn. 3,130 are held by Cookson Peirce & Communication. Grp, a New York-based fund reported 263,027 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson owns 1,433 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,670 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability has invested 2.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wolverine Asset Llc stated it has 2,500 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Estabrook reported 1,635 shares stake.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55M and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,162 shares to 20,892 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,660 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 22,204 shares to 79,981 shares, valued at $13.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 18,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De has 4,169 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd stated it has 0.34% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Lenox Wealth reported 368 shares stake. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 91,847 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies owns 750,409 shares. 134,824 are held by Macquarie Group Inc Limited. Blackrock holds 0.04% or 8.37M shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited invested in 37,520 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Westwood Gru accumulated 13,011 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 78,447 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Bessemer holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Grp has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Art has 5,049 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.