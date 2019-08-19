As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Lowered Stake; Federated Investors Cut Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $16.55 Million as Share Price Declined

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 90,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3.75M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $684.83M, down from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.95M shares traded or 24.63% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 39,755 shares to 349,467 shares, valued at $18.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 32,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,000 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).