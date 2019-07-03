As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Rose, Pinnacle Associates LTD Boosted Position; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Value Rose, Jump Trading Decreased Its Stake

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 2,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,947 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 20,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.08M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab –

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 6,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 15,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.15. About 3.25M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Capital Ltd accumulated 3,861 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Da Davidson Co has 17,205 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1St Source Natl Bank invested in 0.1% or 6,278 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The New York-based Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,220 shares. Parus (Uk) Limited has 25,422 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company reported 1,660 shares stake. Moreover, Harvey Cap Management Inc has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 1.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Edgestream Limited Partnership owns 6,819 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 5,231 shares. Industry Cap Limited Liability stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,914 shares to 71,747 shares, valued at $27.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 38,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert. 5,185 shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S, worth $249,743.