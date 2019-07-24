As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Rose, Holder Dock Street Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Price Rose, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Decreased Stake by $16.34 Million

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 89.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 123,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,929 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 137,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $150.89. About 421,609 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $178.66. About 7.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management Company owns 0.27% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 67,507 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.4% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1.23M shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 51,971 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 3,002 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Limited Liability Com invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 15,563 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc has 48,242 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Winfield Assoc Inc accumulated 3,855 shares. Finemark Bankshares &, a Florida-based fund reported 1,261 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 491 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 13,606 shares. American Natl Insurance Tx reported 0.38% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 14,545 were accumulated by Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Co.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,315 shares to 189,403 shares, valued at $35.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,046 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 10,350 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co owns 4 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 222,803 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 343,149 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.24% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 638,402 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 36,421 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.07% or 271,338 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bancshares Of America De reported 1.57M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. American Century owns 1.44 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 114,201 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Amp has invested 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

