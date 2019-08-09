As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Trimmed Position by $687,002; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding by $94.77 Million as Valuation Declined

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 7.90 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 22.53M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.94M, up from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 1.68 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.25. About 5.51 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 2.32 million shares to 53,625 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

