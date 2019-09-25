As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Cut Position; Constellation Brands (STZ) Valuation Declined While Patten & Patten Has Lifted Stake

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,460 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 7.28M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 12,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 79,279 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.61 million, up from 66,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $204. About 1.46 million shares traded or 26.63% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 36.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 63,300 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 8,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,674 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

