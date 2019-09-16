As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Highlander Capital Management Raised Position by $352,600; Welch Group Has Increased Holding in A T & T New (T) by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Rose

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in A T & T Inc New (T) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 35,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 823,899 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.61 million, up from 787,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 19.46M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, up from 3,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.59. About 3.91 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,504 shares to 147,117 shares, valued at $30.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Unit Sr (SPY) by 4,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,734 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

