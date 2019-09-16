As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Gateway Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Stake; As Ringcentral (RNG) Market Value Rose, Raymond James & Associates Has Raised by $833,112 Its Position

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 34,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 309,794 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.88 million, down from 344,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 5.53M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 7,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 359,084 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.27 million, up from 351,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $126.37. About 541,517 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RingCentral Inc (RNG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does RingCentral, Inc.’s (NYSE:RNG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral +7.8% on beat-and-raise in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avaya considering RingCentral JV; shares -9% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Avaya (AVYA) Takeover ‘Days’ Away – Sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 135 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mngmt. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bamco Inc New York reported 0.05% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.06% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eulav Asset Management owns 31,200 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has 648,581 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 11,301 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 318,500 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 6,298 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 135,938 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 130,700 were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 10,425 were reported by Advisory Research. Us Bank De accumulated 0.06% or 201,833 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 11,431 shares to 696,036 shares, valued at $54.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 135,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,936 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthcare Capital Lc reported 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 14,482 shares. Delta Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,235 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 2,837 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corp holds 0.63% or 6,871 shares. Moreover, Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability Company has 3.14% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 583,190 shares. Marsico Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.33% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Asset Mgmt One Co owns 312,130 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has invested 0.99% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). C M Bidwell And Assocs accumulated 4,294 shares. Ruggie Cap Grp Inc holds 213 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ctc Limited Liability Corporation holds 502,808 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 189,900 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pennsylvania Tru owns 3,791 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6,208 shares to 70,042 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 39,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.