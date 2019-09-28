As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Coastline Trust Co Has Raised Its Position; As Cnooc LTD (CEO) Stock Value Declined, Harding Loevner LP Has Upped Its Stake by $7.98 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 46,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.61 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.37. About 162,180 shares traded or 70.69% up from the average. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: SEE CHALLENGES IN ACHIEVING 70-80B YUAN CAPEX TARGET; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY FINAL DIV/SHR 30 HK CENTS; 22/03/2018 – China passes checks for first bonded LNG tank; 09/03/2018 China’s energy giants return to Asian LNG market as sellers; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC LTD – MAY OFFER IN ONE OR MORE SERIES DEBT SECURITIES OF CNOOC FINANCE (2015) U.S.A. LLC, WHICH WOULD BE GUARANTEED BY CNOOC LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – 18 bidders take part in CNOOC’s LNG auction on Shanghai Gas Exchange – CNOOC official; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC FY REV. 186.39B YUAN, EST. 183.14B YUAN; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc: 2017 Oil-and-Gas Sales CNY151.89 Billion Vs. CNY121.33 Billion Year Earlier; 11/04/2018 – SHANGHAI PETROLEUM & GAS EXCHANGE SAYS CNOOC’S LNG CARGOES FOR DELIVERY IN JULY AND NOVEMBER WILL BE SOLD ON EXCHANGE ON APRIL 18; 17/04/2018 – CNOOC plans 60-day shutdown at Huizhou refinery

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 2,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,268 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 14,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares to 45,483 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,125 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mairs and Power Growth Fund Comments on NVIDIA Corp – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia’s Rally May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NVIDIA Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Is Lacing up Its Boxing Gloves – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.11% or 125,739 shares. Cwm Llc invested in 16,978 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested in 162,931 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 360 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). L And S holds 19,903 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 98,492 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 14,324 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.3% or 117,446 shares. J Goldman LP invested in 0.03% or 2,945 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has 226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 26,303 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 2,796 shares. Jcic Asset Management accumulated 204 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 167,390 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $64.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).