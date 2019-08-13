As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Baldwin Investment Management Lifted by $560,270 Its Stake; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Price Rose, Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $151.45. About 6.98M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 1.75M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.61 million shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $280.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 114,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).