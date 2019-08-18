As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Upped Holding by $8.38 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Swarthmore Group Cut Position as Shares Rose

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 36,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 46,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 259,285 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, up from 212,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc Cl A by 16,295 shares to 85,753 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 406,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,219 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

