As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Rose, Qci Asset Management Has Upped Holding; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Decreased Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $3.45 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 7,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, up from 66,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 9.91 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26 million, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $239.3. About 283,327 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,463 shares to 53,473 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 98.07 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 68,629 shares to 253,414 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 6,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

