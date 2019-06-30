As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Rose, Dock Street Asset Management Has Increased by $627,395 Its Position; As Kroger Co (KR) Share Value Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Has Raised Position by $32.72 Million

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.23. About 8.16M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and AI at the Nvidia GPU Tec

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 132.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 10.57M shares traded or 18.65% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO OFFER MORE PRODUCTS THROUGH ITS VITACOST.COM BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Kroger deal wins over sceptics and cheers investors; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Gross Margin 21.9%; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,506 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 12,000 were reported by Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Co. British Columbia Invest Corp holds 176,148 shares. Twin Management Inc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,330 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baltimore holds 0.45% or 14,342 shares in its portfolio. Charter invested in 7,894 shares. Sfe Counsel stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Savant Cap Lc has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp reported 5,029 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Vanguard Grp Inc has 45.46M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 883 shares to 16,819 shares, valued at $29.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,324 shares, and cut its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $858,685 activity.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Stock Jumps 5.4% on Volvo Self-Driving Truck Partnership – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, TXN, NVDA – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia: Fortress Turing Still Impregnable – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Broadcom, Amgen, NVIDIA, Bristol-Myers and Restaurant Brands – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 217,633 shares to 826,225 shares, valued at $51.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 97,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).