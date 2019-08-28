As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Bollard Group Has Trimmed by $2.26 Million Its Holding; Manulife Finl (MFC) Stake Held by Qs Investors Llc

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161.8. About 7.29M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 720.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 119,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 136,214 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 16,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 1.54M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 75,425 shares to 17,899 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 87,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,420 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 29,796 shares to 140,379 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

