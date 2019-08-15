As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Increased Its Position by $512,298; Nuwave Investment Management Boosted Position in Agilent Technologies (A) as Valuation Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 7717.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 4,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 5,003 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, up from 64 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.59. About 3.44M shares traded or 19.01% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 20,507 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 17,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $150.07. About 10.50M shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 17,850 shares to 139,600 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 20,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 1.62% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 23,303 shares. Apriem Advisors stated it has 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Convergence Investment Limited Liability Co owns 1,175 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Athena Cap Ltd invested in 0.07% or 1,253 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 7,346 shares. Navellier Assocs Inc reported 0.04% stake. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 9,406 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 86,862 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Highland Capital Ltd Partnership holds 7,000 shares. Ithaka Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 84,179 shares. Elm Advsr Limited reported 1,355 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt accumulated 20,507 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Limited accumulated 39,830 shares. Capital Counsel Incorporated holds 1.27% or 19,320 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H And invested in 0.02% or 4,500 shares. Montgomery Inv Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,404 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 4,061 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 8,128 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc accumulated 21,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Ltd Llc has 1.06% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 20,647 shares. Alabama-based Birmingham Capital Mngmt Communications Al has invested 0.39% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Company accumulated 367 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,234 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation reported 910,834 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 60,162 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 59,656 shares. Pacific Global Invest owns 3,487 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sector Gamma As reported 3.61% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).