As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined, Dock Street Asset Management Increased by $627,395 Its Stake; Lathrop Investment Management Stake In General Electric Co (GE) Was Increased

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $160.44. About 3.06M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 59.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 221,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 592,485 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 370,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 12.87M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE INSTALLS 1ST OFFSHORE WIND TURBINE AT MERK; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afms Cl D Rtg On GE Comm’l Mtg Corp. Series 2005-C1; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Power Rev $7.22B; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan Set to Modify its GE Food Labeling System – March 23, 2018; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,814 shares to 125,872 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,004 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 942,155 shares. Middleton & Ma reported 19,847 shares. Trian Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 7.58% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hl Ser Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.19 million shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt holds 0.55% or 261,030 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.06% or 3.66M shares. Chilton Management Ltd Com owns 21,079 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Smith Moore Co has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 12,861 were accumulated by Chemung Canal. Dumont Blake Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 40,300 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J Inc holds 0.07% or 1,800 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gabelli & Co Invest Advisers invested in 0.04% or 31,200 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated owns 42,954 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. New York-based Steadfast Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.41% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live from GE’s conference call – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Some GE factories reject labor deal – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brazil Power Transmission Companies Axe General Electric After Explosions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: 50% Upside, But Wait For A Drop Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards State Bank And reported 1,550 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Narwhal Cap holds 0.15% or 3,783 shares. Kistler invested in 55 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). World stated it has 146,540 shares. Swedbank owns 2.42 million shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1,427 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 10,364 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0.15% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Penobscot Mgmt Com accumulated 1,885 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability owns 345,262 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 1.97M shares. Regions Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,769 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,696 shares.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Cl C (Google) by 633 shares to 13,779 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,046 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).