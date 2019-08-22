As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined, Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Cut Stake by $782,767; Kbr (KBR) Holder Shellback Capital LP Has Lowered Holding

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 907,653 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33M, down from 957,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 764,505 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 30/04/2018 – KBR GETS CONTRACT BY SAUDI ARAMCO/SABIC; NO TERMS; 19/03/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTED REV WILL BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT AS TASK ORDERS AWARDED THROUGHOUT CONTRACT PERIOD; 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS KBR INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 19/04/2018 – KBR INC – IMPACT TO KBR’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOWS HAS ALREADY BEEN INCLUDED IN 2018 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018; 03/05/2018 – KBR Awarded Ammonia Plant Revamp Contract in India; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Ratings To Kbr: B1 Cfr And B1 First Lien Facility Rating, Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – KBR Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR BACKLOG INCREASED FROM $10.6 BLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 TO $13.2 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Herman Wang: KBR, Anton Oil to win management contracts at #Iraq’s Majnoon oil field: sources #OPEC #OOT; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Acquisition Impact Already Included in 2018 Guidance

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $171.23. About 10.70M shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 10,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bailard invested 0.03% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.04% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 37,800 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 249,800 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd, California-based fund reported 14,152 shares. 4.91 million were accumulated by Pzena Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.12% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Geode Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0.04% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). 3.21M are owned by Deprince Race & Zollo. 680,802 were accumulated by Foundry Prns Limited Liability. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 4,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.02% or 183,562 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.19% or 42,481 shares. Aqr Capital Lc accumulated 1.46M shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Preview: KBR’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KBR (KBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “KBR, Inc. (KBR) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did KBR, Inc.’s (NYSE:KBR) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “KBR Dividend Declaration – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 15,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 18,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 106 shares. Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fulton Bank Na holds 0.25% or 20,265 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 491 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fin Corp owns 8,066 shares. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj has invested 1.71% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wright Service holds 0.22% or 3,023 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Btc holds 0.07% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 14,712 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 100,476 are owned by Todd Asset Management Ltd Com. Grassi Inv Mgmt invested in 93,160 shares. Navellier & owns 1,579 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Premiers Video Games with Real-Time Ray Tracing and Jumio Partners with NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) Company X-Sight Marketplace – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, NPTN – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CSCO,PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, NVIDIA, Booking and Fidelity – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.