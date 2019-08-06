As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined, Concorde Asset Management Has Boosted by $315,756 Its Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Roundview Capital Has Boosted Its Position

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.45% or $10.4 during the last trading session, reaching $150.79. About 14.73 million shares traded or 33.83% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo: Strong Earnings, Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does Pepsi Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Lc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 40,066 shares. Ameriprise has 0.37% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Headinvest Limited Liability Co reported 52,968 shares stake. Wealthcare Management Limited Co reported 396 shares. Cypress Cap Group reported 29,851 shares. Arvest Financial Bank Division owns 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,620 shares. Yacktman Asset Ltd Partnership reported 7.49 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2,133 were reported by Rowland & Counsel Adv. Ycg Limited Liability invested in 153,414 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Cidel Asset Mngmt has 4,178 shares. Epoch Investment holds 0.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.07M shares. Amg Funds Ltd Co reported 10,378 shares stake. Shell Asset Management reported 315,069 shares stake. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation owns 101,640 shares.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares to 27,562 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).