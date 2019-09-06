As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.01 Million; Timessquare Capital Management Position in Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) Has Raised by $3.35 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 55,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 980,836 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.87 million, up from 925,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 100,317 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q ADJ EPS 64C, EST. 64C; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.51% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 16.78M shares traded or 69.19% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fincl Ser accumulated 0.2% or 3,732 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.04% stake. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.05% or 5,055 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 781,150 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 1,735 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.67% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,141 shares. Jacobs & Ca owns 3,836 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ithaka Grp Limited Liability Co has 84,179 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd has 4,405 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Personal Advsr Corporation reported 0.04% stake. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Ipg Limited Liability has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 34,053 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $720.94 million for 36.53 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,694 shares to 35,047 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 147,200 shares to 790,100 shares, valued at $75.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Materials Inc by 749,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65 million shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

