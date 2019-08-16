As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Value Declined, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lifted Its Position; As Ppl (PPL) Shares Declined, Energy Income Partners Upped Stake

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 46,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 259,285 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, up from 212,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.02B market cap company. The stock increased 5.98% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $157.66. About 12.73M shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 534,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.02 million, up from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 1.27 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE

